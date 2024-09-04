USDA report shows 13.5 percent of US households are food insecure, up from 2022

WASHINGTON — A new report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed that food insecurity is on the rise nationwide, with 13.5 percent of households being food insecure at least some time during 2023.

According to the USDA, that number is up from 2022, when 12.8 percent of households reported food insecurity.

Florida also saw an increase in food insecurity statewide from 2021 to 2023. Other states, including Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas, also saw increases during that period.

In 2023, 18 million households were food insecure nationwide, the USDA found. The report surveyed one adult per household about experiences and behaviors that could indicate food insecurity. Based on the responses, the household's food insecurity status was determined.

The USDA examined the difference between households with and without children. Depending on whether the questions they answered met the threshold for each category, they also examined the difference between food insecurity and "very low" food insecurity among those households.

The report showed that more households with children struggled with food insecurity in 2023 than households without children. While the USDA said it is more accurate to examine the number of "food insecure persons" reported in those households since some adults will go hungry to ensure the children eat, there were still instances of children being food insecure.

USDA

USDA

The report noted that the percentage of food-insecure children stayed statistically similar from 2022 to 2023, going from 8.8 percent to 8.9 percent. Those numbers were both up from 2021 when 6.2 percent was reported.

USDA

While no reason was given for the jump, 2021 was also the first full year of the pandemic, with many kids and parents still at home, stimulus checks had been issued, and the child tax credit had been increased.

Overall, when looking at which Americans struggled most with food insecurity, the USDA said these groups were affected the most:



All households with children (17.9 percent)

Households with children under age 6 (17.9 percent)

Households with children headed by a single female (34.7 percent) or single male (22.6 percent)

Women living alone (16.2 percent)

Households with Black, non-Hispanic (23.3 percent) and Hispanic (21.9 percent) household reference persons

Households with incomes below 100% the poverty threshold (38.7 percent)

Households in principal cities (15.9 percent)

Households in the South (14.7 percent)