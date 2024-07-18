Universal Orlando reveals unlimited ticket option exclusively for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando announced a new ticket deal for Florida residents that allows them to visit for an unlimited number of days from now until December 18, 2024.

The "Florida Unlimited Days Ticket" provides access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for an unlimited number of days for just $199 plus tax.

Ticketholders will be able to use their Unlimited Days Ticket to enjoy "fan-favorite seasonal events," including Universal's Holiday Celebration, Universal's Holiday Parade, the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, and more.

