Universal Orlando hiring to fill positions ahead of Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando Resort announced they're hiring employees to fill positions for Halloween Horror Nights.

In a press release, Universal Orlando said "more than 300 Haunted House Attendants and more than 1,000 Food & Beverage Team Members" are needed for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

"Running for 42 select nights this fall, these positions are perfect for students and people looking for nighttime or additional jobs outside of typical work hours."

Aside from the positions needed to be filled for Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando is also hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions across the entire resort. The positions are available in all areas including the in-house Call Center, Attractions, Food Services, Culinary, Custodial, Entrance Operations, Security, Merchandise – and more.

"There are also numerous professional career opportunities available supporting Entertainment, Tech Services, IT, Finance, Marketing & Sales, Human Resources, and more," according to the press release.

Universal Orlando Team Members not only start at the base hourly pay of $15 and higher based on the position but also receive perks like free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more.

Multiple job fairs will be held over the next several weeks to fill the positions. It's important to note that the job fairs are by appointment only.

To apply or learn more about the upcoming job fairs, visit www.UniversalOrlandoJobs.com.