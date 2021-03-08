Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights to return in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Orlando says Halloween Horror Nights will happen in 2021.

The Florida park made the announcement on its website.

The annual Halloween event was canceled for the first time ever last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will take place Sept. 3–Oct. 31, according to the website.

One theme set for this year will be the 1988 movie "Beetlejuice."

It’s showtime! #HHN30 returns Sept. 3rd, featuring the ghost with the most. For full details https://t.co/4CNGCzq9TC. pic.twitter.com/CFEBYqvRLu — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) March 5, 2021

Universal said they'll continue to keep an eye on the environment and will reveal enhanced health and safety protocols closer to the event's start date.

The park added that if you bought tickets or packages to last year's event and did not request a full refund, you'll be able to use them in 2021. More details on that will be released in the coming months.