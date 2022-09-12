UF ranked top Florida school for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report

TAMPA, Fla. — Determining where you should apply to college is never easy, but if you live in Florida, look no further than the University of Florida.

For the 38th year, the U.S. News & World Report came out with its Best Colleges report, and UF took a top spot among the best public schools. It also took home the top spot for colleges in Florida.

Ranked as one of the highest state universities in the national rankings, The University of Florida ranked fifth among the top public schools with big names like the University of California, the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia.

Recommended stories:



The 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings is the latest edition, evaluating 1,500 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 different measures of academic value.

Tax dollars and subsidies from each state fund public colleges and universities, which typically operate under the management of the state government. Often discounted tuition is offered to residents of their state.

The U.S. News’ directory of institutions comprises each school’s rankings data and characteristics such as majors, campus life and costs of attending, among other categories.

Filters can be used to search for schools by academic and non-academic characteristics.

Ranking factors and their corresponding weights were unchanged from last year's edition.

The ranking factors are as follows:

graduation and retention rates

social mobility

graduation rate performance

undergraduate academic reputation

faculty resources for the academic year

student selectivity for the entering class

financial resources per student

average alumni giving rate

graduate indebtedness

Some Florida National Public Universities Rankings:

The University of Florida

Top Public Schools: #5

National Universities: #29

Florida State University

Top Public Schools: #19

National Universities: #55

University of South Florida

Top Public Schools: #42

National Universities: #97

University of Central Florida

Top Public Schools: #64

National Universities: #137

Florida International University

Top Public Schools: #72

National Universities: #151

Florida A&M University

Top Public Schools: #103

National Universities: #202

University of North Florida

Top Public Schools: #132 (tie)

National Universities: #263 (tie)

Florida Atlantic University