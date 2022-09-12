UF ranked top Florida school for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report

TAMPA, Fla. — Determining where you should apply to college is never easy, but if you live in Florida, look no further than the University of Florida.
For the 38th year, the U.S. News & World Report came out with its Best Colleges report, and UF took a top spot among the best public schools. It also took home the top spot for colleges in Florida.
Ranked as one of the highest state universities in the national rankings, The University of Florida ranked fifth among the top public schools with big names like the University of California, the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia.
The 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings is the latest edition, evaluating 1,500 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 different measures of academic value.
Tax dollars and subsidies from each state fund public colleges and universities, which typically operate under the management of the state government. Often discounted tuition is offered to residents of their state.
The U.S. News’ directory of institutions comprises each school’s rankings data and characteristics such as majors, campus life and costs of attending, among other categories.
Filters can be used to search for schools by academic and non-academic characteristics.
Ranking factors and their corresponding weights were unchanged from last year's edition.
The ranking factors are as follows:
- graduation and retention rates
- social mobility
- graduation rate performance
- undergraduate academic reputation
- faculty resources for the academic year
- student selectivity for the entering class
- financial resources per student
- average alumni giving rate
- graduate indebtedness
Some Florida National Public Universities Rankings:
The University of Florida
- Top Public Schools: #5
- National Universities: #29
Florida State University
- Top Public Schools: #19
- National Universities: #55
University of South Florida
- Top Public Schools: #42
- National Universities: #97
University of Central Florida
- Top Public Schools: #64
- National Universities: #137
Florida International University
- Top Public Schools: #72
- National Universities: #151
Florida A&M University
- Top Public Schools: #103
- National Universities: #202
University of North Florida
- Top Public Schools: #132 (tie)
- National Universities: #263 (tie)
Florida Atlantic University
- Top Public Schools: #132 (tie)
- National Universities: #263 (tie)