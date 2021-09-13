UF is the top-ranked Florida school in 2022 by U.S. News & World Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — U.S. News and World Report released the publication’s annual list of best colleges and universities in the country and the state of Florida was well-represented.

The University of Florida ranked the highest among any state university in the national rankings. UF tied for 28th best overall among national universities and tied for fifth overall for any public university in the nation. The University of Florida also had the lowest tuition cost for in-state residents among any school ranked in the Top 50 national universities by U.S. News and World Report.

Other Florida schools also fared well in the annual rankings with Florida State University checking in at number 55 overall among national universities, which tied it with the University of Miami, which also was ranked 55th. Tampa’s own the University of South Florida ranked 103rd in the nation among national universities in 2022 while UCF ranked 148th in the nation.

When breaking the rankings down for “regional universities in the South,” Florida did very well with Orlando’s Rollins College ranking number one overall. Also performing well in these ratings were Stetson University (5th), Florida Southern College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (10th). Among “regional colleges in the South,” Florida Polytechnic University ranked third and Flagler College ranked 4th.

No Florida university or college made the Top 10 in business programs, computer science programs, engineering (with a doctorate offered), engineering (with no doctorate offered), or nursing programs. Click here for the full rankings from U.S. News & World Report

Overall National University rankings:

1. Princeton University

2. (tie) Columbia University

2. (tie) Harvard University

2. (tie) Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5. Yale University

6. (tie) Stanford University

6. (tie) University of Chicago

8. University of Pennsylvania

9. (tie) California Institute of Technology

9. (tie) Duke University

9. (tie) Johns Hopkins University

9. (tie) Northwestern University