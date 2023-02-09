U.S. Customs says over 100 migrants have landed near Tavernier Key

TAVERNIER KEY, Fla. — The regional director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) said over 100 migrants have landed near Tavernier Key.

A tweet from AMO Southeast's John Priddy stated that agents responded to a vessel landing on Thursday morning and found over 100 migrants.

"These voyages are dangerous and not recommended," the tweet read.

A Jan. 5 report from AP stated that more than 700 migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over the 2023 New Year's weekend, which led Governor DeSantis to activate the state guard.

