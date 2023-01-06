Gov. DeSantis activates National Guard to help migrant crisis in Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor DeSantis signed an executive order Friday to activate the Florida National Guard and support local governments responding to the migrant landing in the Florida Keys.

DeSantis said the executive order would provide resources and direct state agencies to the Florida Keys to help support the local government efforts in responding to the migrant landings and preventing future landings.

Earlier this week, Dry Tortugas National Park closed after over 300 migrants landed. According to Customs and Border Patrol, the number of landings increased by more than 400% between Oct. 2021 and Oct. 2022.

DeSantis said the state of Florida will deploy air assets from the Florida National Guard, as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interceptions.

