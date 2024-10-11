U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 2 missing boaters who were last seen leaving Charlotte Harbor before Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Pete is searching for Andreas Gabriel Kirchberger and Kenneth Thomas Reutzel, two missing boaters last seen leaving Charlotte Harbor.

The two boaters were last seen on Tuesday and were heading for Tarpon Springs to avoid Hurricane Milton.

The boat they are traveling on is called the Helderberg/Queen Milania, according to officials.

USCG

Anyone with information is urged to call Coast Guard St. Pete at 1-866-881-1392.