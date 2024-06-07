Watch Now
Two shark incidents in one day forced officials to close beaches in a north Florida county

Posted at 5:39 PM, Jun 07, 2024

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Two shark incidents in one day have closed the water to the public at Walton County beaches.

Walton County Sheriff's Office and South Walton Fire District responded to reports of a woman injured by a shark just after 1:15 p.m. Friday. The woman was in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith Lane.

She was transported by SWFD, WCSO said on social media.

Double red flags were flown after that incident in the immediate area near the incident.

WCSO and SWFD responded to a second incident in Inlet Beach near Shoreline Drive after hearing multiple reports of a teenager who was injured by a shark.

WCSO said that the water is now closed to the public in Walton County.

