Two shark incidents in one day forced officials to close beaches in a north Florida county

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Two shark incidents in one day have closed the water to the public at Walton County beaches.

Walton County Sheriff's Office and South Walton Fire District responded to reports of a woman injured by a shark just after 1:15 p.m. Friday. The woman was in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith Lane.

She was transported by SWFD, WCSO said on social media.

Just after 1:15 pm @WCSOFL and @swfdinfo responded to a report of a woman being injured by a shark in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith… pic.twitter.com/atAkWyf875 — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024

Double red flags were flown after that incident in the immediate area near the incident.

WCSO and SWFD responded to a second incident in Inlet Beach near Shoreline Drive after hearing multiple reports of a teenager who was injured by a shark.

WCSO said that the water is now closed to the public in Walton County.