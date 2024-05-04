Watch Now
TSA discovers bag of snakes in passenger's pants at Florida airport

AP
This photo provided by Transportation Security Administration shows a bag detected by TSA agents that contained snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint at the Miami International Airport on Friday, April 26, 2024. TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)
Posted at 4:45 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 16:49:53-04

MIAMI (AP) — Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants.

According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

