Trump set to win Tuesday while multiple municipalities have key votes on primary day

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite the winner of the statewide election already being known, some voters still have plenty of reasons to go to the polls on Tuesday, which is election day across Florida.

The statewide presidential preference primary is a closed-primary election, meaning only registered Republicans can vote in the primary.

While there will be more than one name on the Republican Presidential Preference Primary ballot, every candidate except for former President Donald Trump has dropped out of the race, clearing the way for a Trump victory.



The victory Tuesday will largely be symbolic for Trump as he captured enough delegates to become the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican Party last week.

Democrats are not holding a presidential preference primary in Florida as the party only submitted President Joe Biden's name to the state. Biden has also captured enough delegates to be the Democratic presidential nominee, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election.

While the statewide race has zero drama, voters will decide multiple municipal and county elections around the area on Tuesday.

Cities in Pinellas County will be the most active on Tuesday.

Clearwater, one of the area's larger cities, will elect a mayor, with Kathleen Beckman and Bruce Rector competing in the race. The city will also elect new council members for seats 2 and 3 and decide on a charter amendment.

Oldsmar and Pinellas Park will also elect two council members on Tuesday. Belleair Beach and Safety Harbor will also decide on multiple charter amendments.

County Elections Offices