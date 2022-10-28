Tropical Storm Lisa strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Lisa has officially strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane.

At 11 a.m., the NHC said Lisa is 55 miles east-southeast of Belize, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour. The storm is moving west at 14 miles per hour.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...



The coast of Belize

Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...



Bay Islands, Honduras

North coast of Honduras from Punta Castilla westward

North coast of Guatemala

Puerto Costa Maya to Punta Allen, Mexico



According to NHC, the center of Lisa will make landfall in Belize later on Wednesday and then cross northern Guatemala into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.



