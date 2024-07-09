Travelers will see new "Free State of Florida" welcome signs as they enter and exit the state

FLORIDA — Travelers will be greeted with new welcome signs as they enter and exit the state. New welcome signs with "Free State of Florida" have been installed on roadways.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced the signs have been placed on major state roadways as you enter and exit the state.
The entrance sign reads, "Welcome to the free state of Florida. The Sunshine State. Governor Ron DeSantis."
The exit sign reads, "Hurry back to the free state of Florida. The Sunshine State."
Woman captures video of bear in Polk County roaming around a neighborhood
Woman captures video of bear in Lakeland roaming around a neighborhood