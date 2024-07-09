Travelers will see new "Free State of Florida" welcome signs as they enter and exit the state

FLORIDA — Travelers will be greeted with new welcome signs as they enter and exit the state. New welcome signs with "Free State of Florida" have been installed on roadways.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced the signs have been placed on major state roadways as you enter and exit the state.

The entrance sign reads, "Welcome to the free state of Florida. The Sunshine State. Governor Ron DeSantis."

FDOT

The exit sign reads, "Hurry back to the free state of Florida. The Sunshine State."

FDOT