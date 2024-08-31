Watch Now
Top 10 Florida cities to retire on $3,000 a month

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is full of sunny, warm places to retire, however they can definitely come at a high cost. But don't worry, there are still lots of cities across the state that are both beautiful and budget-friendly.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of the top 10 best Florida cities to retire on $3,000 a month, including rent, groceries, utilities, and healthcare costs.

According to the study, the best affordable city to retire in Florida is Lake Wales. You can look to spend around $2,751 per month and 27% of the population there is 65 years and older.

Here are the top 10 Florida cities to retire on $3,000 a month, according to GOBankingRates:

  1. Lake Wales- $2,751
  2. Milton- $2,932
  3. Eustis- $2,950
  4. Titusville- $2,933
  5. Inverness- $2,921
  6. Bartow- $2,946
  7. Deland- $2,932
  8. Pensacola- $2,840
  9. Cocoa- $2,991
  10. Panama City- $2,966

Click here to check out the full study.

