TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is full of sunny, warm places to retire, however they can definitely come at a high cost. But don't worry, there are still lots of cities across the state that are both beautiful and budget-friendly.
GOBankingRates compiled a list of the top 10 best Florida cities to retire on $3,000 a month, including rent, groceries, utilities, and healthcare costs.
According to the study, the best affordable city to retire in Florida is Lake Wales. You can look to spend around $2,751 per month and 27% of the population there is 65 years and older.
Here are the top 10 Florida cities to retire on $3,000 a month, according to GOBankingRates:
- Lake Wales- $2,751
- Milton- $2,932
- Eustis- $2,950
- Titusville- $2,933
- Inverness- $2,921
- Bartow- $2,946
- Deland- $2,932
- Pensacola- $2,840
- Cocoa- $2,991
- Panama City- $2,966
Click here to check out the full study.
