TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is full of sunny, warm places to retire, however they can definitely come at a high cost. But don't worry, there are still lots of cities across the state that are both beautiful and budget-friendly.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of the top 10 best Florida cities to retire on $3,000 a month, including rent, groceries, utilities, and healthcare costs.

According to the study, the best affordable city to retire in Florida is Lake Wales. You can look to spend around $2,751 per month and 27% of the population there is 65 years and older.

Here are the top 10 Florida cities to retire on $3,000 a month, according to GOBankingRates:



Lake Wales- $2,751 Milton- $2,932 Eustis- $2,950 Titusville- $2,933 Inverness- $2,921 Bartow- $2,946 Deland- $2,932 Pensacola- $2,840 Cocoa- $2,991 Panama City- $2,966

Click here to check out the full study.