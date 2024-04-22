Tijuana Flats files for bankruptcy, closes restaurants amidst ownership change

Tijuana Flats, the Florida-based chain known for its racy hot sauces and larger-than-life burritos, said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

According to a press release from Business Wire, the announcement comes with the closure of 11 restaurants and new owners.

The Tex-Mex chain started almost 30 years ago in Winter Park, opening locations around the country, 65 of which are located in Florida and company-owned.

Flatheads, LLC will take over the business, which was previously owned by TJF USA, LLC. In addition to all the changes, a new menu was rolled out on April 1.

“Since joining the brand, I have been committed to leading with a vision to serve every guest the most flavorful Tex-Mex food and provide the best guest experience in the country," said Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer of Tijuana Flats. “Our company is excited by the new ownership group’s plan to reinvest, focus, and emphasize the things that originally brought so many people to love Tijuana Flats. We understand the immediate financial actions taken by them to ensure the long-term health of this great and iconic brand.”

The press release said Tijuana Flats will continue to support its franchisees, and its remaining locations will continue to operate as normal.

Christina, who joined in 2022, will remain the CEO.