The do’s and don’ts of filing an insurance claim in Florida after Hurricane Debby

Nobody wants to file an insurance claim, but it could be necessary depending on the extent of your damage after a major storm.

Here is expert advice on how to make that claims process less painful:

1. Mitigate the damage the best you can. If it’s a roof leak, try to cover it with a tarp. Lessening the blow of your loss will help you recover more quickly, both physically and financially.

2. Call your insurance agent or carrier as soon as possible. Starting that dialogue is critical to making sure what you want to claim is covered.

3. Save all your receipts and take lots of pictures and video. The more details you can provide to your claims adjuster, the easier it will be for them to process your claim.

Karyn Roeling is an insurance agent with Seibert Insurance in Tampa. She explains why size matters when it comes to insurance companies prioritizing the claims they receive.

“If it's a significant loss like you had a tree fall on your house, and it’s a bad claim, you want to let your insurer know. Whether it's reporting online or over the phone, let them know how significant it is because they will prioritize people that have a small leak versus folks that can't live in their house right now. So, they'll get an adjuster assigned to you pretty quick,” Roeling said.

On Monday, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also shared a warning about filing an insurance claim with people who show up to your home or business promising help after a storm.

“I will repeat this over and over: do not sign anything. You're in a vulnerable place right now, and you don't have all the facts. You could be giving your claim away to a total stranger,” warned Patronis.

Hurricane Debby was mostly a flood event for impacted areas in Florida, but keep in mind that flood damage may not be covered unless you have flood insurance on your policy.

Experts advise you to review the ‘declarations page’ of your insurance policy. It’s mailed to you each year with your renewal and breaks down what’s covered in your policy and how to file a claim.

For more information on filing an insurance claim in Florida, click here.