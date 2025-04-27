Tampa girl, 4, in critical condition after I-75 crash: FHP

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old Tampa girl was in critical condition on Sunday after the van she was in was involved in an Interstate 75 crash, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 24-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a sedan-type vehicle northbound on I-75 in Lee County, approaching Colonial Boulevard at about midnight.

The van, driven by a 27-year-old Punta Gorda man was in front of the sedan.

The front of the sedan then crashed into the rear of the van, the report stated.

The 4-year-old Tampa girl in the van was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A second Tampa girl, 7, had minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the report stated.

A passenger in the sedan, a 31-year-old male from Michigan was listed in serios condition. The driver was not injured.

The crash is currently being investigated.