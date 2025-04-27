Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Tampa girl, 4, in critical condition after I-75 crash: FHP

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old Tampa girl was in critical condition on Sunday after the van she was in was involved in an Interstate 75 crash, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 24-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a sedan-type vehicle northbound on I-75 in Lee County, approaching Colonial Boulevard at about midnight.

The van, driven by a 27-year-old Punta Gorda man was in front of the sedan.

The front of the sedan then crashed into the rear of the van, the report stated.

The 4-year-old Tampa girl in the van was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A second Tampa girl, 7, had minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the report stated.

A passenger in the sedan, a 31-year-old male from Michigan was listed in serios condition. The driver was not injured.

The crash is currently being investigated.

 


"I felt like it was really strong-arm robbery."
Drivers hit with school bus camera fines in Polk County are frustrated that they must first pay more before appealing their ticket.

'It’s crazy!' Drivers hit with school bus camera fine in Polk County must pay more to appeal it

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.