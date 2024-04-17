Survey: 12% of Florida homeowners plan to move out of state because of insurance costs

FLORIDA — 70% of Florida homeowners say they have been affected by rising home insurance costs or changes in coverage, according to a survey commissioned by Redfin. The survey, conducted in February 2024, involved 2,995 U.S. homeowners and renters.
Nearly 12% of Florida homeowners who responded to the survey plan to move in the next year due to rising insurance costs. That is twice the national share of 6.2% but behind California's 13.1%.
One in eight Florida respondents said their insurance company stopped offering coverage.
Most people across the U.S. who responded to the survey (71.7%) said their policy premiums increased, and in Florida, 76% of people said they saw increases.
