Study says Tampa is one of the best places to celebrate Easter

Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 16:35:15-04

Easter is here, and apparently you're in just the right place to celebrate.

WalletHub released a study of the best places in America to celebrate Easter in 2024, and Tampa was among the best.

The city came in at number 11 on the list. It was the second-highest Florida city, falling behind Orlando at number 4. Miami was number 15.

So what does it mean to be one of the best places to celebrate the holiday?

WalletHub ranked the cities on metrics such as candy and chocolate stores per capita, Christian population, flower and gift shops per capita, and Easter weather, among others.

Here are the top ten cities to celebrate Easter, according to WalletHub:

  1. Pittsburgh, PA
  2. Birmingham, AL
  3. Buffalo, NY
  4. Orlando, FL
  5. El Paso, TX
  6. Atlanta, GA
  7. Honolulu, HI
  8. St. Louis, MO
  9. Las Vegas, NV
  10. New Orleans, LA

Check out the full study by clicking here.

