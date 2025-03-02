St. Pete woman arrested in Keys for fleeing from deputies, resisting arrest: MCSO

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested in the Florida Keys on Saturday after fleeing from deputies who tried to pull her over during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Angelica Lupe Cobo, 26, was charged by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and reckless driving on U.S. Highway 1.

Cobo was driving a Nissan SUV near Mile Marker 32 at approximately 4:43 a.m., when the Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop her. It was shown that Cobo had a no valid driver’s license as well as a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cobo had a warrant out of Hillsborough County for failure to appear in court for charges of resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer, and DUI, according to the MCSO report.

Cobo did not stop and sped away. The vehicle’s tires were spiked near the Seven Mile Bridge and Cobo lost control and stopped near 41st Street and U.S. 1.

She attempted to flee on foot but was captured shortly after and jailed, the report stated.