Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

St. Pete woman arrested in Keys for fleeing from deputies, resisting arrest: MCSO

handcuffs_generic_1375881287293_696479_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
stock image
handcuffs_generic_1375881287293_696479_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested in the Florida Keys on Saturday after fleeing from deputies who tried to pull her over during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Angelica Lupe Cobo, 26, was charged by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and reckless driving on U.S. Highway 1.

Cobo was driving a Nissan SUV near Mile Marker 32 at approximately 4:43 a.m., when the Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop her. It was shown that Cobo had a no valid driver’s license as well as a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cobo had a warrant out of Hillsborough County for failure to appear in court for charges of resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer, and DUI, according to the MCSO report.

Cobo did not stop and sped away. The vehicle’s tires were spiked near the Seven Mile Bridge and Cobo lost control and stopped near 41st Street and U.S. 1.

She attempted to flee on foot but was captured shortly after and jailed, the report stated.

 

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska heads to Weedon Island, which has a rich history that dates back more than 12,000 years. During that time, it was home to Indigenous populations, a movie studio, an airport, a safe haven for bootleggers during prohibition, and so much more. Today, the preserve protects this wide diversity of natural and cultural resources for current and future generations.

Florida's Prehistoric People Revealed: A tour of Weedon Island Preserve

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.