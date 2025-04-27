Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Smoky conditions expected to persist following Yellow Frog Ave fire containment

Yellow Frog Ave fire
Hernando County Fire Rescue
Yellow Frog Ave fire
Posted

BROOKESVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) has contained a brush fire as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday on Yellow Frog Ave.

According to HCFR, firefighters and crews from the Florida Forest Service, Withlacoochee Forestry Center, have contained the fire to 2 acres.

fire

While there were no structures damaged and no injuries reported, HCFR states that smoke conditions will persist throughout the day.

Officials say forestry rangers will be actively monitoring the situation for the remainder of the day and into the evening to ensure public safety.


"I felt like it was really strong-arm robbery."
Drivers hit with school bus camera fines in Polk County are frustrated that they must first pay more before appealing their ticket.

'It’s crazy!' Drivers hit with school bus camera fine in Polk County must pay more to appeal it

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.