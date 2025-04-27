Smoky conditions expected to persist following Yellow Frog Ave fire containment

BROOKESVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) has contained a brush fire as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday on Yellow Frog Ave.

According to HCFR, firefighters and crews from the Florida Forest Service, Withlacoochee Forestry Center, have contained the fire to 2 acres.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

While there were no structures damaged and no injuries reported, HCFR states that smoke conditions will persist throughout the day.

Officials say forestry rangers will be actively monitoring the situation for the remainder of the day and into the evening to ensure public safety.