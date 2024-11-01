Two people were killed and six others were wounded in a shooting early Friday at a public Halloween celebration in Florida, police and local media said.
The Orlando Police Department said in a social media post that it was conducting an investigation into a shooting in the city's downtown area.
Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the victims were shot while hundreds were celebrating Halloween in public around 1 a.m., WTVT reported. A 17-year-old male suspect was being interviewed by detectives, Smith said.
Additional details were expected to be released at an upcoming briefing, police said.
As allegations mount that the DeSantis administration is misusing taxpayer money to influence voters on abortion and marijuana issues, a political communications expert calls the state’s actions not just unprecedented, but dangerous.