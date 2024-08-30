Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Sheriff's office quickly dispels active shooter rumor at Disney World after fight, 'popping' sound

Disney World-Shooter Rumor
John Raoux/AP
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Disney World-Shooter Rumor
Posted
and last updated

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fight at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park and a “popping” sound caused a disruption among visitors and rumors of an active shooter that were quickly put to rest by the county sheriff's office.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there was no active shooter at the park on Thursday night.

The sheriff's office posted the following on social media: “There is NO active shooter at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. A fight occurred, and a “popping” sound was heard that we believe was a balloon. Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumor started. There is no active shooter.”

No one was arrested, a spokesperson for the office said Friday.

Visitors at the park posted accounts that people were running and children were crying amid the confusion.

A Disney World spokesperson issued a statement thanking the sheriff's office for its immediate response and said normal operations resumed at the park.

While Tampa city leaders and developers move to build affordable housing, they are also targeting an untapped luxury market.

Swanky Tampa: High-rises, swimming pools, and amenities galore

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.