Senators Bill Nelson, Marco Rubio to visit Parkland on Friday following mass shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — In an address to the nation, President Trump said he planned on visiting Parkland to show his support and to coordinate the federal response.

When and where the president will visit has not been announced.

On Friday, Trump was scheduled to be in Orlando for a rally but he canceled that visit in light of the school shooting.

However, the president will continue his plans to travel Friday to Palm Beach County, so it is possible his visit to Parkland will happen over the weekend.

Trump said he and his administration are prioritizing dealing with mental health issues.

During a seven-minute speech Thursday, he ignored a shouted question about whether he would consider taking action to change gun policy.

Although he’s been an outspoken advocate for the second amendment throughout his time in politics, Trump has taken little legislative action on the issue as president. The only gun-related bill he signed in 2017 was to undo an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson will be in Parkland Friday. A news conference with Nelson is planned for 10:30 a.m. Rubio's office hasn't announced his exact schedule.