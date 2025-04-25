WATCH: Senate minority leader Jason Pizzo announced he is leaving the Democratic party in Senate floor speech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo has announced that he is leaving the Democratic Party.

Pizzo announced on the Senate floor Thursday and declared he would become nonparty affiliated (NPA) and said the Democratic Party in Florida is "dead"

In December, Pizzo, known as a moderate Democrat, sat down with ABC Action News Tallahassee government reporter Forrest Saunders to discuss how Democrats remain relevant after Republicans maintained their supermajorities in the state legislature with historic margins.

“Jason Pizzo is one of the most ineffective and unpopular Democratic leaders in recent memory, and his resignation is one of the best things to happen to the party in years,” said Florida Democratic Leader Chair Nikki Fried in a statement.

“Jason’s failure to build support within our party for a gubernatorial run has led to this final embarrassing temper tantrum. I’d be lying if I said I’m sad to see him go, but I wish him the best of luck in the political wilderness he’s created for himself. The Florida Democratic Party is more united without him,” Fried said.