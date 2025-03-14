Sen. Ashley Moody introduces bill to move NASA headquarters to Florida

WASHINGTON — US Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody are pushing to move NASA's headquarters.

Scott and Moody announced the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently at Canaveral (CAPE Canaveral) Act on Friday. The bill, introduced by Moody, would relocate NASA's headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Florida's Space Coast in Brevard County.

A release on Scott's website said Florida is a "common sense choice" to save tax dollars, among other reasons.

"There’s no better place for NASA’s headquarters than Florida’s Space Coast, where our nation’s brightest minds innovate and help America reach for the stars," Scott said in a statement. "Moving to Florida will not only save Americans’ tax dollars, it will enhance efficiency and streamline operations in this important industry with proximity to private-sector partners and a top-tier workforce ready to help America reach its space exploration goals.”

Moody said she believes that bringing NASA's headquarters to Florida would bridge the bureaucracy gap from the top down and bring stakeholders together.

"Florida is the gateway to space and this commonsense proposal would save taxpayers money, encourage collaboration with private space companies, and tap into Florida’s talented workforce to spur further innovation," she said in a statement.