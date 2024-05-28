Search underway for nonverbal Florida teen missing since Monday

BUSHNELL, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared in Bushnell on Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Peyton Pickard was last seen in the 2900th block of County Road 575 wearing black underwear.

Officials described Pickard as a white male who is five feet and seven inches tall and 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

They added that Pickard is known to be nonverbal and may have burn scars on his right leg.

If you have any information on Pickard's whereabouts, contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or 911.