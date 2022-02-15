Sea level to rise up to a foot by 2050, Interagency report projects

TAMPA, Fla. — An interagency sea level rise task force that includes NASA, NOAA, and other federal agencies said Tuesday the ocean height is projected to rise by up to a foot over the next 30 years.

The report, titled Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States, included the near-term projections for the next 30 years for the first time.

According to NASA, the task force put together the sea level projections by "drawing on an improved understanding of how the processes that contribute to rising seas - such as melting glaciers and ice sheets as well as complex interactions between ocean, land, and ice - will affect ocean height."

“This report supports previous studies and confirms what we have long known: Sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world. Science is indisputable and urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well underway,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement.

The report included an online mapping tool that allows users to see the impact of sea level rise on specific areas across multiple scenarios through the year 2150.

Using the map, the task force found St. Petersburg could see the sea level rise between 10.9 inches to 20.04 inches by 2050, depending on the level of scenario selected. That would be among the highest levels of sea level rise forecast in the state of Florida for 2050. Pushing it out to 2150 sets sea levels from between 27 inches and 149 inches for the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area.

“This is a global wake-up call and gives Americans the information needed to act now to best position ourselves for the future,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D.

The task force also projected an uptick in the frequency and intensity of high-tide coastal flooding and noted that if greenhouse gas emission continues to increase, "global temperatures will become even greater, leading to a greater likelihood that sea level rise by the end of the century will exceed projections in the 2022 update."