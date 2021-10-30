SCOTUS again refuses to overturn mask mandate

WASHINGTON, DC — As the state of Florida, and 18 other states, sue to fight a federal vaccine mandate for government contractors, the U.S. Supreme Court has again come down on the side of vaccine mandates.

Friday, the SCOTUS rejected an emergency appeal from healh care workers in Maine who were seeking to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect the same day.

Under the Maine rule, no religious exemption was offered to hospital and nursing home workers to avoid getting vaccinated. Maine's law is now the third vaccine mandate in the nation with no religious exemption, joining New York and Rhode Island.

All three state rules are involved in court fights with a court allowing relgious opt-outs in New York until the lawsuit is decided.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the state would sue to block the government contractor vaccine mandate put forth by the White House.