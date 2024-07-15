Salt Life brand owner may close multiple stores in Florida, including 2 in Tampa Bay

Delta Apparel, a wholesale clothing manufacturer that owns the well-known Florida brand Salt Life, could be closing multiple stores across the state next month.

According to Florida Commerce's Rapid Response System, the company filed WARNs (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Notices) for 16 stores total, including one in Lutz and another in Sarasota.

The notices state that if Delta Apparel is unable to sell the businesses, then they will have to discontinue operations. The 98 employees of these stores will be impacted on August 29, 2024.

According to its website, Salt Life was founded in Jacksonville Beach in 2003. Three years later, in 2006, the brand began offering merchandise.