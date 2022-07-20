Watch Now
Report: Senator Rubio calls marriage equality bill 'a stupid waste of time'

Posted at 2:37 PM, Jul 20, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the United States Senate prepares to work on a bill to pass a law to codify marriage equality, Florida Senator Marco Rubio has come out strongly against the bill.

According to CNN's Manu Raju, when asked about the same-sex marriage bill coming to the Senate, "Marco Rubio told me that he is a NO" on the bill, "calling it a 'stupid waste of time.'"

Senator Rubio's position is in opposition to at least 50 Republican House members who supported the bill, including six from the state of Florida. All 11 Florida Democrats voted in favor of codifying marriage equality.

The Senate doesn't have a timetable for when the bill will be brought up, but it will need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome a likely filibuster.

