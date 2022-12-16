Report: DeSantis program has hired just 7 veterans to become Florida teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A program Governor Ron DeSantis introduced over the summer to make it easier for veterans to become teachers has landed with a thud after six months, according to a new report.

Military.com reports the program has hired a total of seven veterans to become teachers across 70-plus school districts in the state. For comparison, the state reported thousands of teacher openings in the state just before the start of the current school year.

The DeSantis program is officially called the "Military Veterans Certification Program" gives veterans a temporary teaching certificate if they complete four years of service, earn 60 college credits, and keep a GPA of at least 2.5.

Military.com reported the program targeted veterans who haven't earned their bachelor's degrees, which drew criticism from educators.

Reporters for Mliitary.com started looking into the program in September and were initially told "480 applications" had been received. The day before publishing its report, Military.com was told by Florida's Department of Education the program had "seven veterans working as teachers" out of 538 applications.