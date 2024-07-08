Replacing President Biden as the Democratic nominee would be chaotic

WASHINGTON — In the wake of President Joe Biden's debate performance, some Democrats have been calling for him to step down as the party's nominee. President Biden has refused to do so, prompting some to say the party should do something about it.

While that may sound easy, the actual mechanics of trying to remove a nominee who doesn't voluntarily step down would be chaotic at best, if it is even possible.

Nomination History

No laws govern how political parties select their candidates, leaving the rule-making to the parties. This has caused problems throughout U.S. history at conventions.

Throughout the decades, the brokered convention was often possible for each party. A brokered convention happened when a party's nominee was not selected by a majority of the delegates in the first round of voting.

Historically, that led to some candidates being selected after an exhaustive voting process. President James Garfield was selected as the nominee in 1880 after 36 rounds of voting. In 1924, West Virginia Congressman John W. Davis secured the Democratic nomination after 103 rounds of voting over 17 days.

According to Ballotpedia, the last brokered Democratic convention happened in 1952, when the party nominated Adlai Stevenson after three ballots. The last Republican brokered convention was in 1948.

Process changes

The 1968 Democratic primary helped change the overall process of nominations. The Democrats ended up nominating Hubert Humphrey after the candidate did not participate in a single primary election. After a chaotic convention that was settled on the first vote, Democrats decided to change their strategy.

For the first time, delegates from each state were pledged to specific candidates based on the percentage of the vote they won in the primary elections. The Republican Party would change their rules in a similar manner.

Since then, that has been the process Americans are familiar with when it comes to presidential nominations.

2024 Election

That brings us back to the current presidential election and the growing calls for President Biden to step down as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.

If President Biden voluntarily stepped aside as the party's nominee, it would most likely present the simplest process. Democrats would select a replacement candidate who would then be voted upon at the national convention.

In this case, Vice President Kamala Harris would be the likely nominee if the party simply elevated the sitting Vice President.

The last candidates to voluntarily step aside were President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 due to his Vietnam policies and then in 1972, Vice Presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton withdrew after news of hospitalizations for depression was made public.

If Biden chose not to step aside and some Democrats tried to force a change, it would be quite a mountain to climb.

For the Democrats, there will be 4,672 delegates at the national convention. Of those, 3,933 delegates are pledged to a candidate, and 739 are superdelegates, who can vote for any candidate they choose.

After the presidential primaries, President Biden has secured 3,894 pledged delegates at the convention, or roughly 99% of all delegates. To win the nomination at the convention, a total of 1,968 pledged delegates are needed, which Biden has nearly doubled.

To have any chance of removing Biden from the top of the ticket, a challenge would have to overcome the pledged delegates problem at the convention, and the rules in place make this difficult.

Complicating the issue for a party is ballot access. Since the presidential election is conducted by each state under that state's rules, parties have to submit names of nominees in order to get on the general election ballot.

The dates are typically in August and September after both parties have nominated their candidates. So, if a party wanted to change a nominee, it would need states to allow for changes, which states have done in the past.

On top of that, some conservative groups have said they may file legal challenges to any nominee who is selected besides Biden.

While some Democrats may disagree, the party appears ready to nominate President Biden when the delegates meet in Chicago next month. But as with anything in politics, a lot can happen between now and the convention, meaning anything is possible.