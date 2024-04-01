Recreational marijuana amendment will be on November ballot in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court said voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana in the Sunshine State in November.

Justices had until April 1 to make a final decision on the ballot language, and they took every minute, releasing the decision at 4 p.m. Monday.

Amendment Three grants adults aged 21 and older "the right to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products" for non-medical personal consumption, including smoking or ingesting.

Similar to the abortion amendment, the justices appeared inclined towards approval during last year's November hearing.

Lawmakers attempted to preemptively set THC caps for recreational marijuana during the 2024 session. But, the bill sputtered out before the legislature gaveled out.

Under current law, medical marijuana is legal only for qualifying patients.