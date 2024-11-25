Watch Now
President-elect Trump endorses Florida CFO for Gaetz's Congressional seat

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis talks to ABC Action News' Nadeen Yanes about the state's ongoing insurance crisis.
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis may be on his way to Congress after he received President-elect Donald Trump's endorsement for Matt Gaetz's former seat.

While Patronis hasn't officially entered the special election for Congressional District 1 in the northwestern corner of Florida, President-elect Trump said the CFO should run.

"Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JIMMY, RUN!" Trump posted on his Truth Social website.

If Patronis does intend to run for the seat, he will have to resign as Chief Financial Officer soon to meet the eligibility requirements for the special election.

For his part, Patronis sounds like he's ready to make a run for the seat.

The Congressional seat is a safe Republican seat, and whoever emerges from the Republican primary has the inside track to win the general election as well.

The seat came open after former Representative Matt Gaetz resigned after he was nominated for U.S. Attorney General. Scandals plagued Gaetz, and he withdrew from the nomination last week.

