President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Florida after Hurricane Debby

flooding after Debby
FLORIDA — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration on Saturday for Florida following Hurricane Debby.

The federal funding is for those affected by the storm in the following counties:

  • Columbia
  • Dixie
  • Gilchrist
  • Hamilton
  • Lafayette
  • Levy
  • Manatee
  • Sarasota
  • Suwanee
  • Taylor

The assistance can come in the form of grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the storm, the declaration said.
Click here to learn more about the available assistance.

Anyone who has losses due to Hurricane Debby in the above counties can apply for assistance online by clicking here, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA app.

