Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 forms in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center began tracking potential tropical cyclone 4 Friday evening with an initial advisory for the system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

At 5 p.m., the disturbance was moving to the northwest near 14 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour.

The NHC said slow strengthening is expected through landfall and the disturbance will become a tropical storm Friday night or Saturday.

Ahead of the system, tropical storm warnings have been issued for the following areas:



The Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River

The lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Danielle.