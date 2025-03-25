'Potential to kill 6 million people': Sheriff announced largest fentanyl seizure in Manatee County history

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled what it describes as the most significant fentanyl seizure in the county's history following a months-long investigation into drug sales.

The operation, which began in November, focused on a residence located on 6th Street West in Bradenton.

Detectives started the investigation after getting tips about illicit fentanyl sales at the home. Using funds from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's "State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication" program, they conducted undercover purchases of the dangerous opioid. This proactive approach ultimately led to a search of the property, where law enforcement discovered over 12 kilograms of fentanyl, in addition to other illegal drugs.

"The Drug Administrative Enforcement Agency estimates that 12 kilos of fentanyl has the potential to kill 6 million people. That's more than the population of the entire Tampa Bay area, and that's why this is a significant case," said Sheriff Rick Wells with the Manatee Sheriff's Department.

Watch full press conference for Sheriff Wells

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announces major fentanyl seizure, arrests one suspect

Sheriff's deputies emphasized the gravity of the case, noting how the drugs could have adversely affected residents across multiple counties, including Manatee, Sarasota, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.

Following the search, deputies arrested 40-year-old Tron Williams, who faces multiple charges related to the sale and distribution of fentanyl and other narcotics. Authorities are still searching for 23-year-old Maurice Baxter, who is believed to be involved in the drug operation. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Baxter's whereabouts to come forward and contact them.

Deputies say this seizure is believed to save countless lives and highlights ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat the fentanyl crisis that has been devastating communities across the nation. As the investigation continues, officials emphasize the importance of public cooperation in addressing the opioid epidemic and keeping communities safe.