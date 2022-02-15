Poll gives DeSantis comfortable leads over Democratic rivals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis' job approval rating remains positive in the latest Mason-Dixon poll as he looks to win a second term as Florida's governor.

According to the poll, 53 percent of Floridians approve of DeSantis' performance in office compared to 43 percent who disapprove and four percent who aren't sure. When it comes to re-election, Democrats need help if they are to unseat DeSantis.

The poll found DeSantis holds an eight-point lead over Rep. Charlie Crist; an 11 point lead over Agriculture Secretary Nicki Fried; and a 16 point lead over Senator Annette Taddeo. Mason-Dixon theorized the leads are primarily due to DeSantis' name recognition, though did note Crist is "almost comparably well known."

On the Democratic side, Crist has support from a plurality of Democratic voters (44 percent) with 27 percent supporting Fried and another 26 percent undecided.

For Democrats, the challenge will be how to hit DeSantis' favorability ratings among independent voters. According to the poll, DeSantis has a 61 percent approval rating among independent voters. As long as his support remains that high among independents, it will be hard for anyone to unseat the governor.

The poll was conducted last week among 625 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4 points.