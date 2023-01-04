Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying.

WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.

Gibson said Tuesday that a person of interest in the case is in custody out of state. He stated that the woman was arrested on a charge of grand theft for stealing the Getmans’ car.

Police said the extradition process to get the woman back to Florida is underway, but so far, murder charges have not been filed. She has still not been identified.

Gibson said in a press conference that security escorted the woman involved off the Waterman Village property once on Friday afternoon. Later that night, he said a resident at the senior living community pushed her alarm button after the same woman knocked on her door and asked to take a shower.

When police responded, they were not able to locate the woman. He said investigators believe the woman entered the property through a gap in the fence.

Three hours later, early Saturday morning, Gibson said the Getmans’ vehicle was seen on security camera footage leaving the community.

Gibson said police responded to the complex on Saturday after neighbors called to report that the Getmans’ garage door was left open, which is when investigators found them inside their home.

He also noted that they believe the killing was random, and the woman was passing through Central Florida with no known ties to the couple or Mount Dora.

Additional details, including the person of interest’s identity, will be provided within the next few days.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.