Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment.

As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man and woman.

Officials have not released the cause of death but did state during a press conference on Sunday that the couple's deaths are suspicious and will be investigated as a homicide.

Mount Dora police said a security guard had called 911 to report the suspicious activity.

WFTV said that they asked police multiple times if they were looking for a suspect and if the community was safe.

Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said there is no threat to the public, but he was hesitant to say anything else.

At the press conference, WFTV spoke to a couple who said they have experienced multiple days of strange situations leading up to this homicide.

Frank and Pat Blair said the day before the murders, a woman tried to get them to let her in their home.

“She said, ‘I lost my car key, and I need to call my husband, but my phone needs charging. Could I come in and charge my phone?’” Frank Blair said.

Pat said two police agents wanted them to look at a picture that they had of three people to possibly identify her.

The Blairs reportedly told WFTV that police would not tell them if the people in the photos were suspects in the murders or if the woman who tried to come into their home had anything to do with the homicide.

Police said they should be able to give more information Monday, and they have been in contact with the victim’s son but would not release any names until he arrives in town.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.