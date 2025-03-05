Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Parts of southbound I-75 shut down after crane rear-ends tractor-trailer: FHP

north port crash4.JPG
Florida Highway Patrol
north port crash4.JPG
Posted

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of I-75 were shut down Wednesday after a crane rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the tractor crane was traveling south, approaching the overpass for Berkshire Street at the 174-mile marker.

According to troopers, an empty tractor-trailer was traveling ahead of the crane at a slower rate of speed with its hazard lights activated.

The crane then failed to slow down and hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing it to turn around, overturn onto its side and block all southbound lanes. Another vehicle then collided with the crash debris.

Troopers said there were no life-threatening injuries, but emergency crews are still continuing to work on removing the vehicles from the road.

ABC Action News got your voice on the top issues for Florida lawmakers this legislative session.

Tampa Bay residents share top issues for Florida lawmakers this legislative session

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.