Parts of southbound I-75 shut down after crane rear-ends tractor-trailer: FHP

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of I-75 were shut down Wednesday after a crane rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Charlotte County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the tractor crane was traveling south, approaching the overpass for Berkshire Street at the 174-mile marker.
According to troopers, an empty tractor-trailer was traveling ahead of the crane at a slower rate of speed with its hazard lights activated.
The crane then failed to slow down and hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing it to turn around, overturn onto its side and block all southbound lanes. Another vehicle then collided with the crash debris.
Troopers said there were no life-threatening injuries, but emergency crews are still continuing to work on removing the vehicles from the road.
