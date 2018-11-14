Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz attacks deputy in jail, Broward Sheriff's Office says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is facing new charges after he reportedly attacked a detention deputy in jail, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened inside the Broward County jail shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.

Broward County Sheriff's Office detention deputy Sgt. Beltran was working at the jail, guarding inmante Nikolas Cruz. Sgt. Beltran says he told Cruz not to drag his sandals on the ground while walking around the Dayroom area of the jail. Cruz responded by giving him the middle finger. Sgt. Beltran said he went to stand up and Cruz attacked him, striking him in the face multiple times. The two got into a physical altercation, resulting in the deputy going to the ground and Cruz reportedly took his stun gun from him. The deputy says the stun gun discharged while he was trying to get it back from Cruz.

Video surveillance shows the altercation, but that video will not be released by officials.

Three new charges have been listed on the jail website, including aggravated assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT, battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, and use of an electric or chemical weapon against a law enforcement officer.

Cruz appeared in court on Wednesday to face a judge for the 3 new charges.

Cruz is awaiting trial for allegedly killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. He faces the death penalty if he is convicted.