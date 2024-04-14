One killed, four injured after car hits outside restaurant tables

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed, and four others were injured on Saturday when a car plowed into an outside restaurant seating area in Lee County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 24-year-old male was driving a sedan eastbound on Pine Island Road NW at about 5:50 p.m., when he traveled off the roadway and entered the outside seating area of The BBQ Place, 4590 Pine Island Road.

The five victims were at outside tables at the time, ages ranging from 55 to 80 years old, the report stated.

The sedan hit a no parking sign and wooden decorative post before colliding with the patrons.

An 80-year-old woman from Matlacha was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims suffered serious and minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

No other information was available.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.