Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Officials searching for 7-year-old boy who disappeared in Orlando

Emerson Felix
FDLE
Emerson Felix
Posted

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared in Orlando on Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Emerson Felix was last seen in the 1700 block of Flintshire Street before he went missing.

Officials described Felix as a Black male who is 4 feet and 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored cream shirt with a black logo across the chest, light blue shorts with a dark stripe on the side, and dark slides.

If you have any information on Felix, contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

With thousands still without power in South Florida, TECO is continuing to work day and night on getting the lights back on. "We know how frustrating it is, how inconvenient it is not to have power, and so the team is really committed to the cause," says CEO Archie Collins.

TECO asks for patience as thousands still wait for power to come back on

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.