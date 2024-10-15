Officials searching for 7-year-old boy who disappeared in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared in Orlando on Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Emerson Felix was last seen in the 1700 block of Flintshire Street before he went missing.

Officials described Felix as a Black male who is 4 feet and 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored cream shirt with a black logo across the chest, light blue shorts with a dark stripe on the side, and dark slides.

If you have any information on Felix, contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.