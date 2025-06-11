Officials searching for 2 girls missing from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for two girls who went missing from Jacksonville, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Brooklyn Albertie, 10, and Taylor Muller, 11, disappeared from the 2800 block of Lippia Road on Tuesday.

Officials described Albertie as a Black female who is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo and gray shorts. Her hair may be in an afro hairstyle.

Muller was described as a Black female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink and blue shorts. Her hair may be in an afro hairstyle pulled back with a headband.

If you have any information about these children, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.