Officials identify vessel of interest that struck, killed Florida girl waterskiing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida officials have identified a vessel of interest after a girl was hit and killed while waterskiing on May 11.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said officers were notified of the incident in Biscayne Bay near Nixon Beach Sandbar in Miami-Dade County around 4:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that Ella Adler, 15, was waterskiing and fell into the water while being towed. Adler was then struck by another vessel, which did not stop. She passed away from her injuries.

Officers searched for the boater using descriptions provided by witnesses. On May 14, they identified the vessel fitting the description. Its owner is cooperating with the investigation.

“Our community suffered a great loss this Mother’s Day weekend,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “As a father and grandfather, my heart is broken for the Adler family. Ella’s death is devastating for her family, friends and the community at large. The FWC and our partner law enforcement agencies will not stop until we have all the answers and the case is solved.”

The investigation is still ongoing. The FWC is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or anyone who might have video footage or information to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).