NOAA predicts warmer and drier than average winter for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Climate forecasters with NOAA said the South will see drier than average conditions and warmer than average temperatures in the upcoming winter months (December 2022 - January 2023).

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center said the overall climate in the U.S. and the ongoing drought in many places will once again be driven by a third consecutive winter of La Niña.

“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief, Operational Prediction Branch, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”

Looking at the forecast, Florida has a 40%-50% chance of above normal temperatures in the upcoming winter months. That trend is the same across southeastern Georgia, southern Alabama and the rest of the Gulf Coast states. It also is expected in the desert southwest and stretching into southern California.

NOAA

If you're looking for the coldest U.S. weather, the Climate Prediction Center said you'll have to head to the Dakotas, northern Minnesota, Montana, norther Idaho, and Northern Washington.

On the precipitation front, Florida and the rest of the Gulf Coast has a 40%-50% of having below normal rainfall from December through February 2023. The highest likelihood of dry weather is expected in southern and southwestern Texas.

The heaviest precipitation, according to the Climate Prediction Center, is expected in the Great Lakes states and in the Pacific Northwest.

NOAA

A bright spot for Florida will be most of the peninsula is not forecast to see drought conditions over the winter. Unfortunately, the Great Plains, and parts of the Southwest will see continuing or worsening drought conditions through February 2023.