NHC gives disturbance in Caribbean 70% chance of development over next 5 days

Tropics on 10/28
National Hurricane Center
Tropical disturbance 1 has a 20% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 09:18:04-04

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said a disturbance in the southeastern Caribbean Sea has a 70% chance of getting organized into a tropical system in the next five days.

The area is currently just a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms from the Windward Islands west-northwest for several hundred miles.

According to the NHC, the disturbance is in an area where environmental conditions should remain conducive to gradual development as it moves slowly westward or northwestward over the central Caribbean.

As of Friday, the disturbance should bring locally heavy rainfall over parts of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend.

